Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
1,2-Diaminoethane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,2-Diaminoethane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Above 99.8% Purity
99%-99.8% Purity
Segment by Application
Lube Oil And Fuel Additives
Bleach Activators
Corrosion Inhibitors
Fungicides
Others
By Company
DOW
Diamines And Chemicals Limited
BASF
AkzoNobel
Columbus Chemical Industries
Lianmeng Chemical
Xingxin Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,2-Diaminoethane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Above 99.8% Purity
1.2.3 99%-99.8% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lube Oil And Fuel Additives
1.3.3 Bleach Activators
1.3.4 Corrosion Inhibitors
1.3.5 Fungicides
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Production
2.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1,2-Diaminoet
