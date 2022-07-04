Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

1,2-Diaminoethane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,2-Diaminoethane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Above 99.8% Purity

99%-99.8% Purity

Segment by Application

Lube Oil And Fuel Additives

Bleach Activators

Corrosion Inhibitors

Fungicides

Others

By Company

DOW

Diamines And Chemicals Limited

BASF

AkzoNobel

Columbus Chemical Industries

Lianmeng Chemical

Xingxin Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,2-Diaminoethane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Above 99.8% Purity

1.2.3 99%-99.8% Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Lube Oil And Fuel Additives

1.3.3 Bleach Activators

1.3.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.3.5 Fungicides

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Production

2.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global 1,2-Diaminoethane Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales 1,2-Diaminoet

