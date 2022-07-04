LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology market was valued at 669.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2925.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology include Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Bytelight, Qualcomm., Panasonic, Fujitsu, Renesas Electronics, Lvx System and Oledcomm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Service

Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cellular Telecommunication

Security

Augmented reality

Intelligent transportation systems

Underwater Communication

Others

Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric

Bytelight

Qualcomm.

Panasonic

Fujitsu

Renesas Electronics

Lvx System

Oledcomm

Purelifi Ltd.

Lightbee Corp.

Outstanding Technology

Axrtek

Ibsentelecom Ltd.

Supreme Architecture

