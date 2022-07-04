Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
IT Asset Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System include Emerson Network Power, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corp, IBM Corp, Broadcom, Siemens AG, ABB, FNT GmbH and Johnson Controls, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
IT Asset
DCIM Software
Power
Cooling
Others
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Information Technology
Telecom
Health Care
Retail
Others
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Emerson Network Power
Schneider Electric SE
Eaton Corp
IBM Corp
Broadcom
Siemens AG
ABB
FNT GmbH
Johnson Controls
Nlyte Software
Sunbird Software
Panduit
Commscope
Altron
Cormant
Rackwise
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) System Product
