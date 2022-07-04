Climate-Smart Agriculture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Climate-Smart Agriculture in Global, including the following market information:

Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Climate-Smart Agriculture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Precision Farming Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Climate-Smart Agriculture include Deere & Company (U.S.), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.), AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), The Climate Corporation (U.S.), AG Leader Technology (U.S.), Precision Planting, Inc. (U.S.) and SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Climate-Smart Agriculture companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Aquaculture

Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Climate-Smart Agriculture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Climate-Smart Agriculture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Deere & Company (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

The Climate Corporation (U.S.)

AG Leader Technology (U.S.)

Precision Planting, Inc. (U.S.)

SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Semiosbio Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

DeLaval Corporation (Sweden)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

BouMatic, LLC. (U.S.)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Climate-Smart Agriculture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Climate-Smart Agriculture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Climate-Smart Agriculture Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Climate-Smart Agriculture Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Climate-Smart Agriculture Companies

