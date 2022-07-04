DSRC Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of DSRC Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global DSRC Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global DSRC Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active DSRC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DSRC Technology include Kapsch Group, Cohda Wireless Pty Ltd, Savari, Inc., Arada Systems, Q-free ASA, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd, Norbit Group AS and Continental AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DSRC Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DSRC Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global DSRC Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Active DSRC
Passive DSRC
Global DSRC Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global DSRC Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Global DSRC Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global DSRC Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DSRC Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DSRC Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kapsch Group
Cohda Wireless Pty Ltd
Savari, Inc.
Arada Systems
Q-free ASA
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd
Norbit Group AS
Continental AG
Autotalks Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DSRC Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DSRC Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DSRC Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DSRC Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DSRC Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DSRC Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DSRC Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DSRC Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 DSRC Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies DSRC Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSRC Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 DSRC Technology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DSRC Technology Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global DSRC Technology Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
