Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Voice Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) include AT&T, MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA, SK Telecom, NTT Docomo, SingTel, Ericsson, Huawei, NSN and Alcatel-Lucent and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Voice Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS)

Circuit Switched Fall Back (CSFB)

Dual Radio/Simultaneous Voice and LTE (SVLTE)

Voice Over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VOLGA)

Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wireless Communication

Mobile Phones

Data Terminals

Other

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Voice over LTE (VoLTE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Voice over LTE (VoLTE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T

MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA

SK Telecom

NTT Docomo

SingTel

Ericsson

Huawei

NSN

Alcatel-Lucent

Nokia

