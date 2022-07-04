SaaS-based IT Security Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of SaaS-based IT Security in Global, including the following market information:
Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of SaaS-based IT Security include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., McAfee, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Blue Coat Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc. and F5 Networks, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SaaS-based IT Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SaaS-based IT Security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Identity and Access Management Services
Web Gateway Services
Email Gateway Services
Cloud Encryption Services
SIEM Services
Global SaaS-based IT Security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small and Medium Size Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global SaaS-based IT Security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies SaaS-based IT Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies SaaS-based IT Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
McAfee, Inc.
Symantec Corporation
Blue Coat Systems, Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Barracuda Networks, Inc.
F5 Networks, Inc.
Trend Micro
