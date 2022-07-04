Public Sector Outsourcing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Sector Outsourcing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Public Sector Outsourcing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Data Center Outsourcing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Public Sector Outsourcing include Accenture, Aegis, Atos, CGI, CSC, Capgemini, Cisco System, Dell and Dibon and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Public Sector Outsourcing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Data Center Outsourcing

Network Outsourcing

Help Desk Outsourcing

Desktop Outsourcing

Outsourced Cloud Infrastructure Services

Others

Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Public Sector Outsourcing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Public Sector Outsourcing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accenture

Aegis

Atos

CGI

CSC

Capgemini

Cisco System

Dell

Dibon

Fujitsu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Public Sector Outsourcing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Public Sector Outsourcing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Public Sector Outsourcing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Public Sector Outsourcing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Public Sector Outsourcing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Sector Outsourcing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Public Sector Outsourcing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Sector Outsourcing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Sector Outsourcing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Sector Outsourcing Companies

