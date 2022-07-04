Public Sector Outsourcing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Sector Outsourcing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Public Sector Outsourcing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Data Center Outsourcing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Public Sector Outsourcing include Accenture, Aegis, Atos, CGI, CSC, Capgemini, Cisco System, Dell and Dibon and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Public Sector Outsourcing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Data Center Outsourcing
Network Outsourcing
Help Desk Outsourcing
Desktop Outsourcing
Outsourced Cloud Infrastructure Services
Others
Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
Telecommunications
Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Public Sector Outsourcing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Public Sector Outsourcing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Accenture
Aegis
Atos
CGI
CSC
Capgemini
Cisco System
Dell
Dibon
Fujitsu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Public Sector Outsourcing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Public Sector Outsourcing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Public Sector Outsourcing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Public Sector Outsourcing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Public Sector Outsourcing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Public Sector Outsourcing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Sector Outsourcing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Public Sector Outsourcing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Sector Outsourcing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Sector Outsourcing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Sector Outsourcing Companies
4 Market Si
