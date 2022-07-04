Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Private Branch Exchange (PBX) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile PBX Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Private Branch Exchange (PBX) include 3CX, Twilio, Veritas Technologies, Voicent, CallFire, Symantec, Microsoft (Skype), Nextiva and RingCentral and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Private Branch Exchange (PBX) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile PBX

IP-PBX

Others

Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Others

Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Private Branch Exchange (PBX) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Private Branch Exchange (PBX) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3CX

Twilio

Veritas Technologies

Voicent

CallFire

Symantec

Microsoft (Skype)

Nextiva

RingCentral

Vonage

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

