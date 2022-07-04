Video Services on Connected TV Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Services on Connected TV in Global, including the following market information:
Global Video Services on Connected TV Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Video Services on Connected TV market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SVOD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Video Services on Connected TV include Comcast, DIRECTV, Envivio, Hulu, Netflix, Apple, Blinkbox, British Sky Broadcasting Group and Dish Network, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Video Services on Connected TV companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Video Services on Connected TV Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Video Services on Connected TV Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SVOD
Ad Premium
VOD
Ad Short Clips
Global Video Services on Connected TV Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Video Services on Connected TV Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Video Services on Connected TV Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Video Services on Connected TV Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Video Services on Connected TV revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Video Services on Connected TV revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Comcast
DIRECTV
Envivio
Hulu
Netflix
Apple
Blinkbox
British Sky Broadcasting Group
Dish Network
KDG
LoveFilm
Time Warner Cable
UPC Broadband
Verizon FIOS
YouTube
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Video Services on Connected TV Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Video Services on Connected TV Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Video Services on Connected TV Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Video Services on Connected TV Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Video Services on Connected TV Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Video Services on Connected TV Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Video Services on Connected TV Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Video Services on Connected TV Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Services on Connected TV Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Video Services on Connected TV Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Services on Connected TV Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Services on Connected TV Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
