Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence in Construction in Global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7183379/global-artificial-intelligenceconstruction-2022-2028-838

The global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market was valued at 437.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1423.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Construction include IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Alice Technologies, eSUB, SmarTVid.Io, DarKTrace and Aurora Computer Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Intelligence in Construction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud

On-premises

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercials

Heavy Construction

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Construction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Construction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Alice Technologies

eSUB

SmarTVid.Io

DarKTrace

Aurora Computer Services

Autodesk

Jaroop

Lili.Ai

Predii

Assignar

Deepomatic

Coins Global

Beyond

Doxel

Askporter

Plangrid

Renoworks Software

Building System Planning

Bentley Systems

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-artificial-intelligenceconstruction-2022-2028-838-7183379

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Intelligence in Construction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Artificial Intelligence in Construction Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Intelligence in Construction Players in Global Market

3.6.1

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-artificial-intelligenceconstruction-2022-2028-838-7183379

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Artificial Intelligence In Construction Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

