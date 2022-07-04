Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Over-the-Top (OTT) Content in Global, including the following market information:
Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SVOD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Over-the-Top (OTT) Content include Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, IBM, LeEco, Limelight Networks and Microsoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Over-the-Top (OTT) Content companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SVOD
AVOD
TVOD
Others
Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Desktop and Laptop
Gaming Consoles
OTT Streaming Devices
Smartphones and Tablets
Smart TVs
Others
Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Over-the-Top (OTT) Content revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Over-the-Top (OTT) Content revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akamai Technologies
Amazon
Apple
IBM
LeEco
Limelight Networks
Microsoft
Netflix
Star India
Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Spuul, Eros International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Content Companies
