Water Supply Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water resource management is the activity of planning, developing, distributing and managing the optimum use of water resources.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Supply Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Water Supply Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Supply Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Surface Water Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Supply Management include SUEZ, EEF, WSP, CCC, LAYNE, Legra Engineering, Schlumberger, ARM Group and Tatva. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Supply Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Supply Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water Supply Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Surface Water
Ground Water
Global Water Supply Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water Supply Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Governments
Public Utility Companies
Private Utility Companies
Global Water Supply Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Water Supply Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Supply Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Supply Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SUEZ
EEF
WSP
CCC
LAYNE
Legra Engineering
Schlumberger
ARM Group
Tatva
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Supply Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Supply Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Supply Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Supply Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Supply Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Supply Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Supply Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Supply Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Supply Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Water Supply Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Supply Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Supply Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Supply Management Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
