Fire System Design Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The design of fire-protection system needs to take into account a building?s use, occupancy, footprint, and even its other installed systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire System Design in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fire System Design Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire System Design market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fire Alarm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire System Design include PLC Fire Safety Solutions, 3D Fire Design, American Fire Protection Group, C&M Fire Alarms, CCI, Dave Jones, Engineered Designs, Ensure Fire Safety and Fire Protection Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire System Design companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire System Design Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fire System Design Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fire Alarm

Sprinkler Systems

Fire Pumps

Fire Extinguishers

Global Fire System Design Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fire System Design Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Fire System Design Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fire System Design Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire System Design revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire System Design revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PLC Fire Safety Solutions

3D Fire Design

American Fire Protection Group

C&M Fire Alarms

CCI

Dave Jones

Engineered Designs

Ensure Fire Safety

Fire Protection Technologies

Fireline

Futrell Fire Consult & Design

GFS Texas

IFC

JENSEN HUGHES

K&E Fire Protection

KCI

Lawrence Engineering

LKPB Engineers

National Time & Signal

Omlid & Swinney

Piper Fire Protection

Poole Fire Protection

Rich Fire Protection

Rotaflow Controls

Steadfast Safety Services

Summit Companies

Technical Alarm Systems

Total Safety

VFP Fire Systems

WSP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire System Design Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fire System Design Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fire System Design Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fire System Design Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fire System Design Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire System Design Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fire System Design Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fire System Design Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire System Design Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Fire System Design Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire System Design Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire System Design Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire System Design Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Fire System Design Market

