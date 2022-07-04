Fire System Design Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The design of fire-protection system needs to take into account a building?s use, occupancy, footprint, and even its other installed systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire System Design in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fire System Design Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire System Design market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fire Alarm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire System Design include PLC Fire Safety Solutions, 3D Fire Design, American Fire Protection Group, C&M Fire Alarms, CCI, Dave Jones, Engineered Designs, Ensure Fire Safety and Fire Protection Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire System Design companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire System Design Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fire System Design Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fire Alarm
Sprinkler Systems
Fire Pumps
Fire Extinguishers
Global Fire System Design Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fire System Design Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Fire System Design Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fire System Design Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fire System Design revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fire System Design revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PLC Fire Safety Solutions
3D Fire Design
American Fire Protection Group
C&M Fire Alarms
CCI
Dave Jones
Engineered Designs
Ensure Fire Safety
Fire Protection Technologies
Fireline
Futrell Fire Consult & Design
GFS Texas
IFC
JENSEN HUGHES
K&E Fire Protection
KCI
Lawrence Engineering
LKPB Engineers
National Time & Signal
Omlid & Swinney
Piper Fire Protection
Poole Fire Protection
Rich Fire Protection
Rotaflow Controls
Steadfast Safety Services
Summit Companies
Technical Alarm Systems
Total Safety
VFP Fire Systems
WSP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire System Design Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire System Design Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire System Design Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire System Design Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire System Design Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire System Design Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire System Design Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire System Design Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire System Design Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fire System Design Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire System Design Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire System Design Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire System Design Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Fire System Design Market
