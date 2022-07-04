Fire Hazard Assessment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A fire hazard assessment is a process involving the systematic evaluation of the factors that determine the hazard from fire, the likelihood that there will be a fire and the consequences if one were to occur.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Hazard Assessment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire Hazard Assessment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Computer-Based Fire Modeling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Hazard Assessment include Cholarisk, PLC Fire Safety Solutions, Aegis Services, Cardinus, Stroma Tech, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, MCFP, RoSPA and Chubb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire Hazard Assessment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Computer-Based Fire Modeling

Structural Response Modeling

Modelling of Fire Protection System Response

Explosion Hazard Assessment

Preliminary Hazard Assessment (PHA)

Hazard and Operability Studies (HAZOP)

Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA)

Event Tree Analysis

Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire Hazard Assessment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire Hazard Assessment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cholarisk

PLC Fire Safety Solutions

Aegis Services

Cardinus

Stroma Tech

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

MCFP

RoSPA

Chubb

Elite Fire Protection

West Midlands Fire Service

International Fire Consultants

Citation

Contego Services

TP Fire And Security

Red Box Fire

Fire & Risk Alliance

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Hazard Assessment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fire Hazard Assessment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Hazard Assessment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fire Hazard Assessment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fire Hazard Assessment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Hazard Assessment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Fire Hazard Assessment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Hazard Assessment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Hazard Assessment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Hazard Assessment Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



