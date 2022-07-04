Fire Hazard Assessment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A fire hazard assessment is a process involving the systematic evaluation of the factors that determine the hazard from fire, the likelihood that there will be a fire and the consequences if one were to occur.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Hazard Assessment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Hazard Assessment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Computer-Based Fire Modeling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Hazard Assessment include Cholarisk, PLC Fire Safety Solutions, Aegis Services, Cardinus, Stroma Tech, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, MCFP, RoSPA and Chubb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire Hazard Assessment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Computer-Based Fire Modeling
Structural Response Modeling
Modelling of Fire Protection System Response
Explosion Hazard Assessment
Preliminary Hazard Assessment (PHA)
Hazard and Operability Studies (HAZOP)
Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA)
Event Tree Analysis
Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fire Hazard Assessment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fire Hazard Assessment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cholarisk
PLC Fire Safety Solutions
Aegis Services
Cardinus
Stroma Tech
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service
MCFP
RoSPA
Chubb
Elite Fire Protection
West Midlands Fire Service
International Fire Consultants
Citation
Contego Services
TP Fire And Security
Red Box Fire
Fire & Risk Alliance
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Hazard Assessment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Hazard Assessment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Hazard Assessment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Hazard Assessment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Hazard Assessment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Hazard Assessment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Hazard Assessment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fire Hazard Assessment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Hazard Assessment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Hazard Assessment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Hazard Assessment Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
