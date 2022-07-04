Water Quality Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water quality refers to the chemical, physical, biological, and radiological characteristics of water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Quality Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Water Quality Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Quality Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ground Water Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Quality Testing include Intertek, ADE Consulting, ALS, Analytica, Aquaearth, AquaKnow, CAWST, Con-Test Laboratories and Culligan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Quality Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Quality Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water Quality Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ground Water
Waste Water
Drinking Water
Global Water Quality Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water Quality Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petroleum
Mineral
Food
Industrial
Manufacturing
Global Water Quality Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Water Quality Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Quality Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Quality Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intertek
ADE Consulting
ALS
Analytica
Aquaearth
AquaKnow
CAWST
Con-Test Laboratories
Culligan
Envirolab
Envirotech Laboratories
ESR
Eurofins
Exova
Magalies Water
Marchwood Laboratory Services
Maxxam
Mid Continent Testing
NWDLS
Oakville Pump Service
R. M. Wester & Associates
RBML Microbiology Lab
RJ Lee Group
Safe Control
SGS
SOLitude Lake Management
Unitywater
Water Quality Services
Water Treatment Services
WTL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Quality Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Quality Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Quality Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Quality Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Quality Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Quality Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Quality Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Quality Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Quality Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Water Quality Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Quality Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Quality Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Quality Testing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
