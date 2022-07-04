Stormwater Facility Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stormwater facilities management are designed to remove pollutants from stormwater runoff, re-charge groundwater through infiltration and reduce the velocity of the runoff.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stormwater Facility Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stormwater Facility Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Design of Stormwater Facilities Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stormwater Facility Management include SOLitude Lake Management, EXACT Stormwater Management, SCS Engineers, The Sigma Group, Hanover Engineering, Dudek Services, RH2 Engineering, Gannett Fleming and Apex Companies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stormwater Facility Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stormwater Facility Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Design of Stormwater Facilities
Litigation Support
Stream, Estuary, and Wetland Restoration
Flood Control
Liquids Management
Global Stormwater Facility Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Municipal
Commercial
Industrial
Global Stormwater Facility Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stormwater Facility Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stormwater Facility Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SOLitude Lake Management
EXACT Stormwater Management
SCS Engineers
The Sigma Group
Hanover Engineering
Dudek Services
RH2 Engineering
Gannett Fleming
Apex Companies
Nelmac
Aulick Engineering
SetterTech
Kimley-Horn and Associates
Stormwater360
Patriot Natural Resources
Stormwater Maintenance & Consulting
Great Valley Consultants
WEST Consultants
Snipes-Dye
Epcor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stormwater Facility Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stormwater Facility Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stormwater Facility Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stormwater Facility Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stormwater Facility Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Stormwater Facility Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Stormwater Facility Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stormwater Facility Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stormwater Facility Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
