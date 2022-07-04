Stormwater Facility Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stormwater facilities management are designed to remove pollutants from stormwater runoff, re-charge groundwater through infiltration and reduce the velocity of the runoff.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stormwater Facility Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stormwater Facility Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Design of Stormwater Facilities Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stormwater Facility Management include SOLitude Lake Management, EXACT Stormwater Management, SCS Engineers, The Sigma Group, Hanover Engineering, Dudek Services, RH2 Engineering, Gannett Fleming and Apex Companies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stormwater Facility Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stormwater Facility Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Design of Stormwater Facilities

Litigation Support

Stream, Estuary, and Wetland Restoration

Flood Control

Liquids Management

Global Stormwater Facility Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

Global Stormwater Facility Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stormwater Facility Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stormwater Facility Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SOLitude Lake Management

EXACT Stormwater Management

SCS Engineers

The Sigma Group

Hanover Engineering

Dudek Services

RH2 Engineering

Gannett Fleming

Apex Companies

Nelmac

Aulick Engineering

SetterTech

Kimley-Horn and Associates

Stormwater360

Patriot Natural Resources

Stormwater Maintenance & Consulting

Great Valley Consultants

WEST Consultants

Snipes-Dye

Epcor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stormwater Facility Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stormwater Facility Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stormwater Facility Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stormwater Facility Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stormwater Facility Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stormwater Facility Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Stormwater Facility Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Stormwater Facility Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stormwater Facility Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stormwater Facility Management Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

