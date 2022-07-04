Petroleum Refinery Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Petroleum Refinery Services include petroleum refinery testing, research, inspection, and consulting expertise.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petroleum Refinery Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Petroleum Refinery Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Petroleum Refinery Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laboratory Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Petroleum Refinery Service include Intertek, Savage Services, Nooter Construction, Willacy Oil Services, Baker Hughes (GE), Air Products and Chemicals, KIEL Industrial Services, Wison Engineering and Honeywell UOP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Petroleum Refinery Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Petroleum Refinery Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Petroleum Refinery Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laboratory Testing

Inspection Services

Infrastructure Integrity

Global Petroleum Refinery Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Petroleum Refinery Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crude Oil

Final Refined Products

Used Oil

Global Petroleum Refinery Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Petroleum Refinery Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Petroleum Refinery Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Petroleum Refinery Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intertek

Savage Services

Nooter Construction

Willacy Oil Services

Baker Hughes (GE)

Air Products and Chemicals

KIEL Industrial Services

Wison Engineering

Honeywell UOP

Endress+Hauser

TOR

BP

CNPC

Sinopec

Orpic

Process Engineering Associates

SAPIA

Veolia

Indeni Oil Refinery

Reliance Industries

HD-Petroleum

IFP Petro

Marathon Petroleum

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petroleum Refinery Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Petroleum Refinery Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Petroleum Refinery Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Petroleum Refinery Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Petroleum Refinery Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petroleum Refinery Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Petroleum Refinery Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Petroleum Refinery Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Petroleum Refinery Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Petroleum Refinery Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Refinery Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petroleum Refinery Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Refinery Service Companies

