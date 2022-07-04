Global Sodium Sulphate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Sodium Sulphate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Sulphate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Byproduct Sodium Sulphate
Natural Product Sodium Sulphate
Segment by Application
Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry
Glass Industry
Cellulose and Paper Industry
Textile and Leather Industry
Others
By Company
Nafine Chemical Industry Group
Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical
Sichuan Union Xinli Chemical
Huaian Salt Chemical
Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate
Grupo Industrial Crimidesa
Minera de Santa Marta
Alkim Alkali
Lenzing Group
S.A. SULQUISA
Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical
Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals
Searles Valley Minerals
Hunan Light Industry & Salt
Adisseo
Saltex
Perstorp
Cordenka
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Mid East
Australia
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium Sulphate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium Sulphate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Byproduct Sodium Sulphate
1.2.3 Natural Product Sodium Sulphate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium Sulphate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry
1.3.3 Glass Industry
1.3.4 Cellulose and Paper Industry
1.3.5 Textile and Leather Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sodium Sulphate Production
2.1 Global Sodium Sulphate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sodium Sulphate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sodium Sulphate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sodium Sulphate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Sulphate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Mid East
2.8 Australia
2.9 Southeast Asia
3 Global Sodium Sulphate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sodium Sulphate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sodium Sulphate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sodium Sulphate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sodium Sulphate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Sodium Sulphat
