Service Catalog Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A service catalog (or catalogue), is an organized and curated collection of any and all business and information technology related services that can be performed by, for, or within an enterprise.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Service Catalog Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Service Catalog Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Service Catalog Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Service Catalog Software include Axios Systems, BMC Software, ManageEngine, SunVIew Software, ServiceNow, Cherwell Software, Ivanti, Column Technologies and Fujitsu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Service Catalog Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Service Catalog Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Service Catalog Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Service Catalog Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Service Catalog Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Service Catalog Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Service Catalog Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Service Catalog Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Service Catalog Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Axios Systems
BMC Software
ManageEngine
SunVIew Software
ServiceNow
Cherwell Software
Ivanti
Column Technologies
Fujitsu
Avatier
Broadcom
PMG
Sunrise Software
ServiceTonic
Monitor 24-7
Micro Focus
bpm'online
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Service Catalog Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Service Catalog Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Service Catalog Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Service Catalog Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Service Catalog Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Service Catalog Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Service Catalog Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Service Catalog Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Service Catalog Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Service Catalog Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Service Catalog Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Service Catalog Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Service Catalog Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
