Agile Testing Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Agile testing is a software testing process that follows the principles of agile software development.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agile Testing Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Agile Testing Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agile Testing Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Test Driven Development Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agile Testing Solution include Parasoft, Invensis, Capgemini (Sogeti), SIXSENTIX, Tiva Systems, QAT Global, Cigniti, PinnacleQM and Testhouse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agile Testing Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agile Testing Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agile Testing Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Test Driven Development
Acceptance Test Driven Development
Behavior Driven Development
Lean Software Development
Dynamic Software Development
Extreme Programming
Global Agile Testing Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agile Testing Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Web App
Mobile App
Global Agile Testing Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Agile Testing Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agile Testing Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agile Testing Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Parasoft
Invensis
Capgemini (Sogeti)
SIXSENTIX
Tiva Systems
QAT Global
Cigniti
PinnacleQM
Testhouse
XBOSoft
Codoid
KMS Technology
Imbus
QA Consultants
Maveric System
Testimate
QualityLogic
nFocus
99 Percentage
Mindtree
Belatrix
W3Softech
TestPro
Pegasie
Ten10
Skytesters
Nagarro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agile Testing Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agile Testing Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agile Testing Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agile Testing Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agile Testing Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agile Testing Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agile Testing Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agile Testing Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Agile Testing Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Agile Testing Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agile Testing Solution Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agile Testing Solution Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agile Testing Solution Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
