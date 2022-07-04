Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Al2O3 ?15.6%
Al2O3 ?15.8%
Al2O3 ?16.0%
Al2O3 ?17.0%
Others
Segment by Application
Pulp and Paper
Water Treatment
Others
By Company
Chemtrade
General Chemical
GEO
Nippon Light Metal
C&S Chemical
USALCO
Feralco
Drury
Solvay
Affinity Chemical
Kemira
Nankai
IAI
Sanfeng Group
Guangzheng Aluminum
Chengwei Chemical Technology
Zibo Dingqi Chemical
Hefengxiang Chemical
Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate
Xinfumeng
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Al2O3 ?15.6%
1.2.3 Al2O3 ?15.8%
1.2.4 Al2O3 ?16.0%
1.2.5 Al2O3 ?17.0%
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pulp and Paper
1.3.3 Water Treatment
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Production
2.1 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Grade Alumi
