Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Account Takeover Fraud is a form of identity theft.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software include ZeroFOX, Kount, NuData Security, Experian, Risk Ident, ThreatMetrix, Iovation, RSA Security and IdentityMind, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZeroFOX
Kount
NuData Security
Experian
Risk Ident
ThreatMetrix
Iovation
RSA Security
IdentityMind
Feedzai
BioCatch
Sift Science
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Players in Global
