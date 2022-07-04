Employee Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Employee management software allows you to perform both basic and complex HR functions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Employee Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Employee Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Employee Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Employee Management Software include BambooHR, Gusto, Connecteam, Workday, Oracle (PeopleSoft), KiSSFLOW, Bullhorn, Litmos and 15Five, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Employee Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Employee Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Employee Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Employee Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Employee Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Employee Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Employee Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Employee Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Employee Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BambooHR
Gusto
Connecteam
Workday
Oracle (PeopleSoft)
KiSSFLOW
Bullhorn
Litmos
15Five
Saba
Employee Navigator
Zoho
Peakon
Gtmhub
Natural HR
Pingboard
Mitrefinch
Humanity
Square
Intoweb Business
Pocket HRMS
Allay.io
NextAgency
SubItUp
Cornerstone
OnBase
Steer
HRsoft
HRLocker
Bizimply
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Employee Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Employee Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Employee Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Employee Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Employee Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Employee Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Employee Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Employee Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Employee Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Employee Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Employee Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Employee Management Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Employee Man
