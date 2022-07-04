DevOps Testing Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

DevOps is a software development methodology that combines software development with information technology operations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DevOps Testing Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global DevOps Testing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global DevOps Testing Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DevOps Testing Services include Cigniti, QualiTest, TestingXperts, Indium Software, Trigent, Enhops, 360Logica, Infosys and Perfecto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DevOps Testing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DevOps Testing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DevOps Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global DevOps Testing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DevOps Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global DevOps Testing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global DevOps Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DevOps Testing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DevOps Testing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cigniti

QualiTest

TestingXperts

Indium Software

Trigent

Enhops

360Logica

Infosys

Perfecto

Softcrylic

QASource

Sogeti

Spirent

QualiTlabs

Forgeahead

Royal Cyber

Capgemini

Veracode

nFocus

Infostretch

