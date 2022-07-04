Lab Accessories Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laboratory accessories support improved drug efficiency, polymerase and purification chain reaction, liquid handling, high throughput screening and drug discovery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lab Accessories in Global, including the following market information:
Global Lab Accessories Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global Lab Accessories market is projected to reach US$ 522.5 million by 2028.
We surveyed the Lab Accessories companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lab Accessories Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lab Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type
Label Printers
Microplates
Pumps
Pipettes
Valves
Wash Stations
Tubings
Other
Global Lab Accessories Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lab Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application
Academic
Hospitals
Private Laboratories
Biotechnology
Other
Global Lab Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Lab Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country
United States
Europe
Asia
China
Rest of World
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Greiner Bio-One North America
Hamilton
Hilgenberg
Mjl Lab Instruments & Equipment
Labline Stock Centre
Shiv Engineers
Bharat Vigyan
Ankita Lab-O-Tech
Mechfield Engineers
L.B.T. (Shanghai) Laboratory Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lab Accessories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lab Accessories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lab Accessories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lab Accessories Market Size: 2022 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lab Accessories Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2022-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Key Lab Accessories Players in Global Market
3.2 Global Companies Lab Accessories Product & Technology
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
4.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporate Summary
4.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview
4.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Lab Accessories Product Offerings & Technology
4.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Lab Accessories R&D, and Plans
4.2 Greiner Bio-One North America
4.2.1 Greiner Bio-One North America Corporate Summary
4.2.2 Greiner Bio-One North America Business Overview
4.2.3 Greiner Bio-One North America Lab Accessorie
