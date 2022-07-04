Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Other
Segment by Application
Transportation
Building and Construction
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Others
By Company
The Dow Chemical Company
LyondellBasell Industries
BASF SE
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Global Bio-chem Technology Group
Huntsman Corporation
Temix International
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Building and Construction
1.3.4 Food and Beverage
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Cosmetics and Personal Care
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Production
2.1 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Petroleum-based Propylene Glycol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts
