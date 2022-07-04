Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Powder Decorative Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Powder Decorative Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylic
Alkyd
Vinyl
Polyurethane
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
By Company
PPG Industries
Akzo Nobel NV
Sherwin-Williams Company
Kansai Paints
Asian Paints Limited
Nippon Paint Holdings
BASF SE
Masco Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Powder Decorative Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Alkyd
1.2.4 Vinyl
1.2.5 Polyurethane
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Powder Decorative Coating Production
2.1 Global Powder Decorative Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Powder Decorative Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Powder Decorative Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Powder Decorative Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Powder Decorative Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Powder Decorative Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Powder Decorative Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Powder Decorative Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Powder Decorative Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Powder Decorative Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Powder Decorative Coating Sales b
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Powder Decorative Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and Japan Powder Decorative Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Powder Decorative Coating Sales Market Report 2021
Global Powder Decorative Coating Market Research Report 2021