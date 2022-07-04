Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Weathering Steel Plate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Weathering Steel Plate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Corten-A
Corten-B
Others
Segment by Application
Building and Construction
Transportation
Art and Architecture
Industrial
Others
By Company
Arcelor Mittal
United States Steel Corporation
Tata Steel
Posco
SSAB AB
JFE Steel Corporation
Bluescope Steel Limited
HBIS Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Weathering Steel Plate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Corten-A
1.2.3 Corten-B
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Weathering Steel Plate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building and Construction
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Art and Architecture
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Weathering Steel Plate Production
2.1 Global Weathering Steel Plate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Weathering Steel Plate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Weathering Steel Plate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Weathering Steel Plate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Weathering Steel Plate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Weathering Steel Plate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Weathering Steel Plate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Weathering Steel Plate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Weathering Steel Plate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Weathering Steel Plate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Weathering Steel P
