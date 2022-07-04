Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Commodity tapes
Specialty tapes
Segment by Application
Packaging
Healthcare and Hygiene
Others
By Company
3M Company
Nitto Denko Corporation
Tesa SE
Avery Dennison Corporation
Intertape Polymer Group
Shurtape Technologies
Scapa Group
LINTEC Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Commodity tapes
1.2.3 Specialty tapes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Healthcare and Hygiene
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Production
2.1 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Rubber-based Hot-melt Tape Sales by Regi
