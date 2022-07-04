Measurement While Drilling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Directional drilling measurements are used to support decision support for smooth operation of the well.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Measurement While Drilling in Global, including the following market information:
Global Measurement While Drilling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Measurement While Drilling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Offshore Operations Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Measurement While Drilling include GE, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Halliburton, Scientific Drilling International, Nabors, National Oilwell Varco and Jindal Drilling & Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Measurement While Drilling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Measurement While Drilling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Measurement While Drilling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Offshore Operations
Onshore Operations
Global Measurement While Drilling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Measurement While Drilling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Other
Global Measurement While Drilling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Measurement While Drilling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Measurement While Drilling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Measurement While Drilling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE
Schlumberger
Weatherford International
Halliburton
Scientific Drilling International
Nabors
National Oilwell Varco
Jindal Drilling & Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Measurement While Drilling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Measurement While Drilling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Measurement While Drilling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Measurement While Drilling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Measurement While Drilling Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Measurement While Drilling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Measurement While Drilling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Measurement While Drilling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Measurement While Drilling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Measurement While Drilling Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Measurement While Drilling Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Measurement While Drilling Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Measurement While Drilling Companies
