Global Powder Coating for Pipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Powder Coating for Pipes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Powder Coating for Pipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings
Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings
Concrete Coatings
Bituminous Coatings
Others
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Water and Wastewater Treatment
Chemical Processing
Infrastructure
Mining
Agriculture
Others
By Company
PPG Industries
Akzo Nobel NV
Seal for Life
Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.
The 3M Company
Wasco Energy Group of Companies
Arkema S.A.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Shawcor Ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Powder Coating for Pipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings
1.2.3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings
1.2.4 Concrete Coatings
1.2.5 Bituminous Coatings
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment
1.3.4 Chemical Processing
1.3.5 Infrastructure
1.3.6 Mining
1.3.7 Agriculture
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Production
2.1 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Revenue Estimates and Foreca
