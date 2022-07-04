Global Powder Coating for Pipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Powder Coating for Pipes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Powder Coating for Pipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Concrete Coatings

Bituminous Coatings

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemical Processing

Infrastructure

Mining

Agriculture

Others

By Company

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel NV

Seal for Life

Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.

The 3M Company

Wasco Energy Group of Companies

Arkema S.A.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Shawcor Ltd.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Powder Coating for Pipes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

1.2.3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

1.2.4 Concrete Coatings

1.2.5 Bituminous Coatings

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment

1.3.4 Chemical Processing

1.3.5 Infrastructure

1.3.6 Mining

1.3.7 Agriculture

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Production

2.1 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Powder Coating for Pipes Revenue Estimates and Foreca

