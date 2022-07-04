Global Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Irrigation Tubes
Retractors
Suturing Instruments
Dilators
Other Handheld Instruments
Segment by Application
Cardiothoracic Surgery
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
Cosmetic and Bariatric Surgery
Urological Surgery
Other Surgeries
By Company
JohnsonandJohnson
Medtronic
Stryker Corporation
CONMED Corporation
Smith and Nephew PLC
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Boston Scientific Corporation
HOYA Corporation
Cooper Companies
Surgical Innovations Group
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Irrigation Tubes
1.2.3 Retractors
1.2.4 Suturing Instruments
1.2.5 Dilators
1.2.6 Other Handheld Instruments
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cardiothoracic Surgery
1.3.3 Gastrointestinal Surgery
1.3.4 Orthopedic Surgery
1.3.5 Gynecological Surgery
1.3.6 Cosmetic and Bariatric Surgery
1.3.7 Urological Surgery
1.3.8 Other Surgeries
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hand-held Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments by Region (2023-
