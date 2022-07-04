Global Companion Animal Diagnosis Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Companion Animal Diagnosis market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Companion Animal Diagnosis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Clinical Biochemistry

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Molecular Diagnostics

Other Companion Animal Diagnostic Technologies

Segment by Application

Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Point-of-care/In-house Testing

Research Institutes and Universities

By Company

IDEXX Laboratories

Zoetis

Heska Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Virbac

Neogen Corporation

bioM?rieux

INDICAL Bioscience GmbH

IDvet

Randox Laboratories

Enalees

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Companion Animal Diagnosis Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Clinical Biochemistry

1.2.3 Immunodiagnostics

1.2.4 Hematology

1.2.5 Urinalysis

1.2.6 Molecular Diagnostics

1.2.7 Other Companion Animal Diagnostic Technologies

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Companion Animal Diagnosis Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Veterinary Reference Laboratories

1.3.3 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

1.3.4 Point-of-care/In-house Testing

1.3.5 Research Institutes and Universities

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Companion Animal Diagnosis Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Companion Animal Diagnosis Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Companion Animal Diagnosis Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Companion Animal Diagnosis Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Companion Animal Diagnosis Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Companion Animal Diagnosis Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Companion Animal Diagnosis Industry Trends

2.3.2 Companion Animal Diagnosis Market Drivers

2.3.3 Companion Animal Diagnosis Market Challenges

2.3.4 Companion Animal Diagnosis Market Restraints

3 C

