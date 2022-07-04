Global AC Traction Motor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
AC Traction Motor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC Traction Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Below 200 kW
200-400 kW
Above 400 kW
Segment by Application
Railways
Electric Vehicle
Others
By Company
ABB
American Traction Systems
Ametek
Robert Bosch
Cg Power and Industrial Solutions
Ge
Hitachi
Hyundai Rotem
Johnson Electric
Kawasaki
Lynch
Magna
Mitsubishi
Nidec
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AC Traction Motor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global AC Traction Motor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 200 kW
1.2.3 200-400 kW
1.2.4 Above 400 kW
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AC Traction Motor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Railways
1.3.3 Electric Vehicle
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global AC Traction Motor Production
2.1 Global AC Traction Motor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global AC Traction Motor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global AC Traction Motor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global AC Traction Motor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global AC Traction Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global AC Traction Motor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global AC Traction Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global AC Traction Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global AC Traction Motor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global AC Traction Motor Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global AC Traction Motor Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales AC Traction Motor by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global AC Traction Motor Reven
