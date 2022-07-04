Global Residential Recycling Services Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Residential Recycling Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Residential Recycling Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Residential Recycling Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Collection accounting for % of the Residential Recycling Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Community was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Residential Recycling Services Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Residential Recycling Services market size by players, by Type and by Sales Channel, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Collection

Processing

Segment by Application

Community

Villa

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

LRS

RRRTX

Republic Services

Waste Management

Rumpke

Kimble

City of Tucson

CR&R

Waste Connections

Georgia

EDCO

Twin Bridges

Advanced Disposal

Sunshine Disposal

Frontier Waste Solutions

Borden

Gwinnett County

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Residential Recycling Services Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Residential Recycling Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Residential Recycling Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Residential Recycling Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Residential Recycling Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Residential Recycling Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Residential Recycling Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Residential Recycling Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Residential Recycling Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Residential Recycling Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Residential Recycling Services by Type

2.1 Residential Recycling Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Collection

2.1.2 Processing

2.2 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Residential Recycling Services by Application

3.1 Residential Recycling Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Community

3.1.2 Villa

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Residential Recycling Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Residential Recycling Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Residential Recycling Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Residential Recycling Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Residential Recycling Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Residential Recycling Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Residential Recycling Services Headquarters, Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Residential Recycling Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Residential Recycling Services Companies Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Residential Recycling Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Residential Recycling Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Residential Recycling Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Residential Recycling Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Residential Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Residential Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Residential Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Residential Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Residential Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Residential Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 LRS

7.1.1 LRS Company Details

7.1.2 LRS Business Overview

7.1.3 LRS Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.1.4 LRS Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 LRS Recent Development

7.2 RRRTX

7.2.1 RRRTX Company Details

7.2.2 RRRTX Business Overview

7.2.3 RRRTX Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.2.4 RRRTX Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 RRRTX Recent Development

7.3 Republic Services

7.3.1 Republic Services Company Details

7.3.2 Republic Services Business Overview

7.3.3 Republic Services Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.3.4 Republic Services Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Republic Services Recent Development

7.4 Waste Management

7.4.1 Waste Management Company Details

7.4.2 Waste Management Business Overview

7.4.3 Waste Management Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.4.4 Waste Management Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Waste Management Recent Development

7.5 Rumpke

7.5.1 Rumpke Company Details

7.5.2 Rumpke Business Overview

7.5.3 Rumpke Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.5.4 Rumpke Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Rumpke Recent Development

7.6 Kimble

7.6.1 Kimble Company Details

7.6.2 Kimble Business Overview

7.6.3 Kimble Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.6.4 Kimble Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Kimble Recent Development

7.7 City of Tucson

7.7.1 City of Tucson Company Details

7.7.2 City of Tucson Business Overview

7.7.3 City of Tucson Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.7.4 City of Tucson Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 City of Tucson Recent Development

7.8 CR&R

7.8.1 CR&R Company Details

7.8.2 CR&R Business Overview

7.8.3 CR&R Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.8.4 CR&R Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 CR&R Recent Development

7.9 Waste Connections

7.9.1 Waste Connections Company Details

7.9.2 Waste Connections Business Overview

7.9.3 Waste Connections Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.9.4 Waste Connections Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Waste Connections Recent Development

7.10 Georgia

7.10.1 Georgia Company Details

7.10.2 Georgia Business Overview

7.10.3 Georgia Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.10.4 Georgia Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Georgia Recent Development

7.11 EDCO

7.11.1 EDCO Company Details

7.11.2 EDCO Business Overview

7.11.3 EDCO Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.11.4 EDCO Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 EDCO Recent Development

7.12 Twin Bridges

7.12.1 Twin Bridges Company Details

7.12.2 Twin Bridges Business Overview

7.12.3 Twin Bridges Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.12.4 Twin Bridges Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Twin Bridges Recent Development

7.13 Advanced Disposal

7.13.1 Advanced Disposal Company Details

7.13.2 Advanced Disposal Business Overview

7.13.3 Advanced Disposal Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.13.4 Advanced Disposal Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Advanced Disposal Recent Development

7.14 Sunshine Disposal

7.14.1 Sunshine Disposal Company Details

7.14.2 Sunshine Disposal Business Overview

7.14.3 Sunshine Disposal Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.14.4 Sunshine Disposal Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Sunshine Disposal Recent Development

7.15 Frontier Waste Solutions

7.15.1 Frontier Waste Solutions Company Details

7.15.2 Frontier Waste Solutions Business Overview

7.15.3 Frontier Waste Solutions Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.15.4 Frontier Waste Solutions Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Frontier Waste Solutions Recent Development

7.16 Borden

7.16.1 Borden Company Details

7.16.2 Borden Business Overview

7.16.3 Borden Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.16.4 Borden Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Borden Recent Development

7.17 Gwinnett County

7.17.1 Gwinnett County Company Details

7.17.2 Gwinnett County Business Overview

7.17.3 Gwinnett County Residential Recycling Services Introduction

7.17.4 Gwinnett County Revenue in Residential Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Gwinnett County Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

