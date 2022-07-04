Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Thermoplastic Composite Pipe market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Water & Wastewater
Mining
Renewables
Other
By Company
Advanced Drainage Systems
TechnipFMC
National Oilwell Varco
Airborne Oil & Gas
Magma Global
Baker Hughes Company
Chevron Philips Chemical Company
Prysmian
Georg Fischer
Shawcor
Uponor Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)
1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)
1.2.4 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
1.2.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Water & Wastewater
1.3.4 Mining
1.3.5 Renewables
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Production
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermopl
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Sales Market Report 2021
Global Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Market Research Report 2021