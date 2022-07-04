Global Sterile Petri Dish Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Sterile Petri Dish market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sterile Petri Dish market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
35 mm
60 mm
100 mm
150 mm
Other
Segment by Application
Outpatient Laborator
Hospital
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
By Company
Corning
BD
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Greiner Bio-One
Sumitomo Bakelite
Sarstedt
TPP Techno Plastic Products
Duran Group
Crystalgen
VWR
Pall Corporation
Phoenix Biomedical
Merck Millipore
Narang Medical
Biosigma
CELLTREAT Scientific Products
Citotest Labware
Wuxi NEST Biotechnology
Zhejiang Aicor Medical Technology
Hangzhou Shengyou Biotechnology
Membrane Solutions
Jiangsu Kangjian Medical Apparatus
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sterile Petri Dish Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sterile Petri Dish Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 35 mm
1.2.3 60 mm
1.2.4 100 mm
1.2.5 150 mm
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sterile Petri Dish Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Outpatient Laborator
1.3.3 Hospital
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sterile Petri Dish Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Sterile Petri Dish Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sterile Petri Dish Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Sterile Petri Dish Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Sterile Petri Dish Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Sterile Petri Dish by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Sterile Petri Dish Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Sterile Petri Dish Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Sterile Petri Dish Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Sterile Petri Dish Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Sterile Petri Dish Manufacturers by Sal
