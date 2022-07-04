Uncategorized

Global Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Financial Auditing Professional Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Financial Auditing Professional Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Employee Benefit Plan Audit

 

Service Organization Control (SOC) Audit

 

Financial Statement Audit

Due Diligence

Others

Segment by Application

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer

IT & Telecom

Others

By Company

Binder Dijker Otte (BDO) Global

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Ernst & Young (EY)

Grant Thornton International Ltd.

KPMG International

Mazars

Moore Stephens International Limited

Nexia International Limited

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

RSM International Association

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Employee Benefit Plan Audit
1.2.3 Service Organization Control (SOC) Audit
1.2.4 Financial Statement Audit
1.2.5 Due Diligence
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Government
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Retail & Consumer
1.3.7 IT & Telecom
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Financial Auditing Professional Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Financial Auditing Professional Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Financial Auditing Professional Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Financial Auditing Professional Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Financial

 

