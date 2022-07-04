Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Battery Aftermarket market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Battery Aftermarket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Lithium-ion
Lead Acid
Nickel-based
Sodium-ion
Others
Segment by Application
LCV
M&HCV
Passenger Cars
By Company
Panasonic
Robert Bosch
A123 Systems, LLC
East Penn Manufacturing Company
EnerSys
Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls
NEC Corporation
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
Tesla, Inc.
Interstate Battery System of America, Inc.
Delphi Technologies
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lithium-ion
1.2.3 Lead Acid
1.2.4 Nickel-based
1.2.5 Sodium-ion
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 LCV
1.3.3 M&HCV
1.3.4 Passenger Cars
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Battery Aftermarket Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Battery Aftermarket Players
