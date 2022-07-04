Timber Decking Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Timber Decking Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Timber Decking Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Timber Decking market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Timber Decking market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Timber Decking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Timber Decking market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162506/timber-decking

Timber Decking Market Segment by Type

Wooden Flooring

Parquet

Laminate Flooring

Bamboo Floor

Timber Decking Market Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Institutional Building

Industrial Facility

Others

The report on the Timber Decking market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Fiberon

The AZEK Company

Trex

Accsys

Boral

Cali Bamboo

Dasso Group

East Teak Fine Hardwoods

UPM

West Fraser

Universal Forest Products

Metsa Group

Vohringer

Power Dekor

Nature Home

DER

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Timber Decking consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Timber Decking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Timber Decking manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Timber Decking with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Timber Decking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Timber Decking Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Timber Decking Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Timber Decking Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Timber Decking Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Timber Decking Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Timber Decking Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Timber Decking Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Timber Decking Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Timber Decking Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Timber Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Timber Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Timber Decking Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Timber Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Timber Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Timber Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Timber Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Timber Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Timber Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Fiberon

7.1.1 Fiberon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Fiberon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Fiberon Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Fiberon Timber Decking Products Offered

7.1.5 Fiberon Recent Development

7.2 The AZEK Company

7.2.1 The AZEK Company Corporation Information

7.2.2 The AZEK Company Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 The AZEK Company Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 The AZEK Company Timber Decking Products Offered

7.2.5 The AZEK Company Recent Development

7.3 Trex

7.3.1 Trex Corporation Information

7.3.2 Trex Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Trex Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Trex Timber Decking Products Offered

7.3.5 Trex Recent Development

7.4 Accsys

7.4.1 Accsys Corporation Information

7.4.2 Accsys Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Accsys Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Accsys Timber Decking Products Offered

7.4.5 Accsys Recent Development

7.5 Boral

7.5.1 Boral Corporation Information

7.5.2 Boral Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Boral Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Boral Timber Decking Products Offered

7.5.5 Boral Recent Development

7.6 Cali Bamboo

7.6.1 Cali Bamboo Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cali Bamboo Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Cali Bamboo Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Cali Bamboo Timber Decking Products Offered

7.6.5 Cali Bamboo Recent Development

7.7 Dasso Group

7.7.1 Dasso Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dasso Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Dasso Group Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Dasso Group Timber Decking Products Offered

7.7.5 Dasso Group Recent Development

7.8 East Teak Fine Hardwoods

7.8.1 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Corporation Information

7.8.2 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Timber Decking Products Offered

7.8.5 East Teak Fine Hardwoods Recent Development

7.9 UPM

7.9.1 UPM Corporation Information

7.9.2 UPM Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 UPM Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 UPM Timber Decking Products Offered

7.9.5 UPM Recent Development

7.10 West Fraser

7.10.1 West Fraser Corporation Information

7.10.2 West Fraser Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 West Fraser Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 West Fraser Timber Decking Products Offered

7.10.5 West Fraser Recent Development

7.11 Universal Forest Products

7.11.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information

7.11.2 Universal Forest Products Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Universal Forest Products Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Universal Forest Products Timber Decking Products Offered

7.11.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Development

7.12 Metsa Group

7.12.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Metsa Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Metsa Group Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Metsa Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Metsa Group Recent Development

7.13 Vohringer

7.13.1 Vohringer Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vohringer Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Vohringer Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Vohringer Products Offered

7.13.5 Vohringer Recent Development

7.14 Power Dekor

7.14.1 Power Dekor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Power Dekor Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Power Dekor Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Power Dekor Products Offered

7.14.5 Power Dekor Recent Development

7.15 Nature Home

7.15.1 Nature Home Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nature Home Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Nature Home Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Nature Home Products Offered

7.15.5 Nature Home Recent Development

7.16 DER

7.16.1 DER Corporation Information

7.16.2 DER Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 DER Timber Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 DER Products Offered

7.16.5 DER Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162506/timber-decking

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States