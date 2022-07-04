Global Exhibition Services Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Exhibition Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Exhibition Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Exhibition Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Temporary Exhibition accounting for % of the Exhibition Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Technology Industry was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Exhibition Services Scope and Market Size

Exhibition Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Exhibition Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Exhibition Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358193/exhibition-services

Segment by Type

Temporary Exhibition

Fixed Exhibition

Segment by Application

Technology Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Healthcare Industry

Restaurant & Food Industry

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

EESL

PEM

Lion

Shepard

First

GES

Rocket

Edlen

Freeman

Conex

Alliance

Whitespace

PRX

ES

Encore

Intake

Capitol

General

Ely

LINEAPELLE

Prime

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Exhibition Services Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Exhibition Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Exhibition Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Exhibition Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Exhibition Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Exhibition Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Exhibition Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Exhibition Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Exhibition Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Exhibition Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Exhibition Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Exhibition Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Exhibition Services by Type

2.1 Exhibition Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Temporary Exhibition

2.1.2 Fixed Exhibition

2.2 Global Exhibition Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Exhibition Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Exhibition Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Exhibition Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Exhibition Services by Application

3.1 Exhibition Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Technology Industry

3.1.2 Manufacturing Industry

3.1.3 Healthcare Industry

3.1.4 Restaurant & Food Industry

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Exhibition Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Exhibition Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Exhibition Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Exhibition Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Exhibition Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Exhibition Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Exhibition Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Exhibition Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Exhibition Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Exhibition Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Exhibition Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Exhibition Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Exhibition Services Headquarters, Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Exhibition Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Exhibition Services Companies Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Exhibition Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Exhibition Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Exhibition Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Exhibition Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Exhibition Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Exhibition Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Exhibition Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Exhibition Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Exhibition Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Exhibition Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Exhibition Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Exhibition Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Exhibition Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Exhibition Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Exhibition Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Exhibition Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Exhibition Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Exhibition Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Exhibition Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 EESL

7.1.1 EESL Company Details

7.1.2 EESL Business Overview

7.1.3 EESL Exhibition Services Introduction

7.1.4 EESL Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 EESL Recent Development

7.2 PEM

7.2.1 PEM Company Details

7.2.2 PEM Business Overview

7.2.3 PEM Exhibition Services Introduction

7.2.4 PEM Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 PEM Recent Development

7.3 Lion

7.3.1 Lion Company Details

7.3.2 Lion Business Overview

7.3.3 Lion Exhibition Services Introduction

7.3.4 Lion Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Lion Recent Development

7.4 Shepard

7.4.1 Shepard Company Details

7.4.2 Shepard Business Overview

7.4.3 Shepard Exhibition Services Introduction

7.4.4 Shepard Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Shepard Recent Development

7.5 First

7.5.1 First Company Details

7.5.2 First Business Overview

7.5.3 First Exhibition Services Introduction

7.5.4 First Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 First Recent Development

7.6 GES

7.6.1 GES Company Details

7.6.2 GES Business Overview

7.6.3 GES Exhibition Services Introduction

7.6.4 GES Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 GES Recent Development

7.7 Rocket

7.7.1 Rocket Company Details

7.7.2 Rocket Business Overview

7.7.3 Rocket Exhibition Services Introduction

7.7.4 Rocket Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Rocket Recent Development

7.8 Edlen

7.8.1 Edlen Company Details

7.8.2 Edlen Business Overview

7.8.3 Edlen Exhibition Services Introduction

7.8.4 Edlen Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Edlen Recent Development

7.9 Freeman

7.9.1 Freeman Company Details

7.9.2 Freeman Business Overview

7.9.3 Freeman Exhibition Services Introduction

7.9.4 Freeman Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Freeman Recent Development

7.10 Conex

7.10.1 Conex Company Details

7.10.2 Conex Business Overview

7.10.3 Conex Exhibition Services Introduction

7.10.4 Conex Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Conex Recent Development

7.11 Alliance

7.11.1 Alliance Company Details

7.11.2 Alliance Business Overview

7.11.3 Alliance Exhibition Services Introduction

7.11.4 Alliance Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Alliance Recent Development

7.12 Whitespace

7.12.1 Whitespace Company Details

7.12.2 Whitespace Business Overview

7.12.3 Whitespace Exhibition Services Introduction

7.12.4 Whitespace Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Whitespace Recent Development

7.13 PRX

7.13.1 PRX Company Details

7.13.2 PRX Business Overview

7.13.3 PRX Exhibition Services Introduction

7.13.4 PRX Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 PRX Recent Development

7.14 ES

7.14.1 ES Company Details

7.14.2 ES Business Overview

7.14.3 ES Exhibition Services Introduction

7.14.4 ES Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 ES Recent Development

7.15 Encore

7.15.1 Encore Company Details

7.15.2 Encore Business Overview

7.15.3 Encore Exhibition Services Introduction

7.15.4 Encore Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Encore Recent Development

7.16 Intake

7.16.1 Intake Company Details

7.16.2 Intake Business Overview

7.16.3 Intake Exhibition Services Introduction

7.16.4 Intake Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Intake Recent Development

7.17 Capitol

7.17.1 Capitol Company Details

7.17.2 Capitol Business Overview

7.17.3 Capitol Exhibition Services Introduction

7.17.4 Capitol Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Capitol Recent Development

7.18 General

7.18.1 General Company Details

7.18.2 General Business Overview

7.18.3 General Exhibition Services Introduction

7.18.4 General Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 General Recent Development

7.19 Ely

7.19.1 Ely Company Details

7.19.2 Ely Business Overview

7.19.3 Ely Exhibition Services Introduction

7.19.4 Ely Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Ely Recent Development

7.20 LINEAPELLE

7.20.1 LINEAPELLE Company Details

7.20.2 LINEAPELLE Business Overview

7.20.3 LINEAPELLE Exhibition Services Introduction

7.20.4 LINEAPELLE Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 LINEAPELLE Recent Development

7.21 Prime

7.21.1 Prime Company Details

7.21.2 Prime Business Overview

7.21.3 Prime Exhibition Services Introduction

7.21.4 Prime Revenue in Exhibition Services Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Prime Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358193/exhibition-services

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States