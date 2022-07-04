Global AI Recruitment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
AI Recruitment market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Recruitment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Candidate Discovery
Candidate Relationship Management
Job Market Forecasting
Ad Automation
Candidate Assessments
Others
Segment by Application
IT and Telecommunication
Healthcare
Education
Others
By Company
SAP SE (Germany)
Zoho Corporation (India)
Google LLC (US)
IBM Corporation (US)
Oracle Corporation (US)
Automatic Data Processing LCC (US)
Ultimate Software (US)
SmartRecruiters (US)
Jobvite (US)
CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India)
HireVue (US)
Textio (US)
Mya Systems Inc. (US)
Talentrecruit (India)
TalentMind (Singapore)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global AI Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Candidate Discovery
1.2.3 Candidate Relationship Management
1.2.4 Job Market Forecasting
1.2.5 Ad Automation
1.2.6 Candidate Assessments
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 IT and Telecommunication
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Education
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AI Recruitment Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 AI Recruitment Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 AI Recruitment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 AI Recruitment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 AI Recruitment Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 AI Recruitment Market Dynamics
2.3.1 AI Recruitment Industry Trends
2.3.2 AI Recruitment Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI Recruitment Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI Recruitment Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI Recruitment Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top AI Recruitment Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global AI Recruitment Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-
