Global AI Recruitment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

AI Recruitment market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Recruitment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Candidate Discovery

 

Candidate Relationship Management

 

Job Market Forecasting

Ad Automation

Candidate Assessments

Others

Segment by Application

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Company

SAP SE (Germany)

Zoho Corporation (India)

Google LLC (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Automatic Data Processing LCC (US)

Ultimate Software (US)

SmartRecruiters (US)

Jobvite (US)

CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India)

HireVue (US)

Textio (US)

Mya Systems Inc. (US)

Talentrecruit (India)

TalentMind (Singapore)

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global AI Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Candidate Discovery
1.2.3 Candidate Relationship Management
1.2.4 Job Market Forecasting
1.2.5 Ad Automation
1.2.6 Candidate Assessments
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 IT and Telecommunication
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Education
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AI Recruitment Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 AI Recruitment Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 AI Recruitment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 AI Recruitment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 AI Recruitment Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 AI Recruitment Market Dynamics
2.3.1 AI Recruitment Industry Trends
2.3.2 AI Recruitment Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI Recruitment Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI Recruitment Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI Recruitment Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top AI Recruitment Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global AI Recruitment Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-

 

