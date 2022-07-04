Insights on the Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

This report focuses on global and United States Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364284/intelligent-voice-activated-car-navigation

Breakup by Type

Artificial Intelligence System

Non-artificial Intelligence System

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Nuance Communications

AMI

LumenVox

Microsoft Corporation

Alphabet

VoiceBox

Iflytek

Fuetrek

BMW

Ford Moto

Harman International

Daimler AG

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Ø How has the Global and United States Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Ø What are the key regional markets?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation type?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Ø What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Ø What is the structure of the Global and United States Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigationand who are the key players?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Industry Trends

1.4.2 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Drivers

1.4.3 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Challenges

1.4.4 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation by Type

2.1 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Artificial Intelligence System

2.1.2 Non-artificial Intelligence System

2.2 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation by Application

3.1 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Cars

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

3.2 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation in 2021

4.2.3 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Headquarters, Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Companies Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nuance Communications

7.1.1 Nuance Communications Company Details

7.1.2 Nuance Communications Business Overview

7.1.3 Nuance Communications Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.1.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development

7.2 AMI

7.2.1 AMI Company Details

7.2.2 AMI Business Overview

7.2.3 AMI Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.2.4 AMI Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 AMI Recent Development

7.3 LumenVox

7.3.1 LumenVox Company Details

7.3.2 LumenVox Business Overview

7.3.3 LumenVox Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.3.4 LumenVox Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 LumenVox Recent Development

7.4 Microsoft Corporation

7.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

7.4.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

7.4.3 Microsoft Corporation Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Alphabet

7.5.1 Alphabet Company Details

7.5.2 Alphabet Business Overview

7.5.3 Alphabet Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.5.4 Alphabet Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Alphabet Recent Development

7.6 VoiceBox

7.6.1 VoiceBox Company Details

7.6.2 VoiceBox Business Overview

7.6.3 VoiceBox Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.6.4 VoiceBox Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 VoiceBox Recent Development

7.7 Iflytek

7.7.1 Iflytek Company Details

7.7.2 Iflytek Business Overview

7.7.3 Iflytek Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.7.4 Iflytek Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Iflytek Recent Development

7.8 Fuetrek

7.8.1 Fuetrek Company Details

7.8.2 Fuetrek Business Overview

7.8.3 Fuetrek Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.8.4 Fuetrek Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Fuetrek Recent Development

7.9 BMW

7.9.1 BMW Company Details

7.9.2 BMW Business Overview

7.9.3 BMW Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.9.4 BMW Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 BMW Recent Development

7.10 Ford Moto

7.10.1 Ford Moto Company Details

7.10.2 Ford Moto Business Overview

7.10.3 Ford Moto Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.10.4 Ford Moto Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Ford Moto Recent Development

7.11 Harman International

7.11.1 Harman International Company Details

7.11.2 Harman International Business Overview

7.11.3 Harman International Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.11.4 Harman International Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Harman International Recent Development

7.12 Daimler AG

7.12.1 Daimler AG Company Details

7.12.2 Daimler AG Business Overview

7.12.3 Daimler AG Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Introduction

7.12.4 Daimler AG Revenue in Intelligent Voice-activated Car Navigation Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Daimler AG Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

