Global Construction Drying Services Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Construction Drying Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Construction Drying Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Construction Drying Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Dehumidification accounting for % of the Construction Drying Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Construction Drying Services Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Construction Drying Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Dehumidification

Desiccant Drying

Structural Drying

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Ideal Response

ICE Cleaning

Polygon

Bequip

Royal Plus

Groupe ADN

RestorePro

Southeast Restoration

Disaster Kleenup Specialists

AMRestore

Kiser Construction

Jacksons

RestorX

Cornerstone

BELFOR

Pacific Flood Restoration

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Construction Drying Services Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Construction Drying Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Construction Drying Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Construction Drying Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Construction Drying Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Construction Drying Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Construction Drying Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Construction Drying Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Construction Drying Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Construction Drying Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Construction Drying Services by Type

2.1 Construction Drying Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Dehumidification

2.1.2 Desiccant Drying

2.1.3 Structural Drying

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Construction Drying Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Construction Drying Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Construction Drying Services by Application

3.1 Construction Drying Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Construction Drying Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Construction Drying Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Construction Drying Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Construction Drying Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Construction Drying Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Construction Drying Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Construction Drying Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Construction Drying Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Construction Drying Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Construction Drying Services Headquarters, Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Construction Drying Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Construction Drying Services Companies Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Construction Drying Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Construction Drying Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Construction Drying Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Construction Drying Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Construction Drying Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Construction Drying Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Construction Drying Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Drying Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Drying Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Construction Drying Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Construction Drying Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Construction Drying Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Construction Drying Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Drying Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Drying Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ideal Response

7.1.1 Ideal Response Company Details

7.1.2 Ideal Response Business Overview

7.1.3 Ideal Response Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.1.4 Ideal Response Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Ideal Response Recent Development

7.2 ICE Cleaning

7.2.1 ICE Cleaning Company Details

7.2.2 ICE Cleaning Business Overview

7.2.3 ICE Cleaning Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.2.4 ICE Cleaning Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ICE Cleaning Recent Development

7.3 Polygon

7.3.1 Polygon Company Details

7.3.2 Polygon Business Overview

7.3.3 Polygon Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.3.4 Polygon Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Polygon Recent Development

7.4 Bequip

7.4.1 Bequip Company Details

7.4.2 Bequip Business Overview

7.4.3 Bequip Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.4.4 Bequip Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Bequip Recent Development

7.5 Royal Plus

7.5.1 Royal Plus Company Details

7.5.2 Royal Plus Business Overview

7.5.3 Royal Plus Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.5.4 Royal Plus Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Royal Plus Recent Development

7.6 Groupe ADN

7.6.1 Groupe ADN Company Details

7.6.2 Groupe ADN Business Overview

7.6.3 Groupe ADN Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.6.4 Groupe ADN Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Groupe ADN Recent Development

7.7 RestorePro

7.7.1 RestorePro Company Details

7.7.2 RestorePro Business Overview

7.7.3 RestorePro Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.7.4 RestorePro Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 RestorePro Recent Development

7.8 Southeast Restoration

7.8.1 Southeast Restoration Company Details

7.8.2 Southeast Restoration Business Overview

7.8.3 Southeast Restoration Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.8.4 Southeast Restoration Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Southeast Restoration Recent Development

7.9 Disaster Kleenup Specialists

7.9.1 Disaster Kleenup Specialists Company Details

7.9.2 Disaster Kleenup Specialists Business Overview

7.9.3 Disaster Kleenup Specialists Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.9.4 Disaster Kleenup Specialists Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Disaster Kleenup Specialists Recent Development

7.10 AMRestore

7.10.1 AMRestore Company Details

7.10.2 AMRestore Business Overview

7.10.3 AMRestore Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.10.4 AMRestore Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 AMRestore Recent Development

7.11 Kiser Construction

7.11.1 Kiser Construction Company Details

7.11.2 Kiser Construction Business Overview

7.11.3 Kiser Construction Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.11.4 Kiser Construction Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Kiser Construction Recent Development

7.12 Jacksons

7.12.1 Jacksons Company Details

7.12.2 Jacksons Business Overview

7.12.3 Jacksons Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.12.4 Jacksons Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Jacksons Recent Development

7.13 RestorX

7.13.1 RestorX Company Details

7.13.2 RestorX Business Overview

7.13.3 RestorX Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.13.4 RestorX Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 RestorX Recent Development

7.14 Cornerstone

7.14.1 Cornerstone Company Details

7.14.2 Cornerstone Business Overview

7.14.3 Cornerstone Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.14.4 Cornerstone Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Cornerstone Recent Development

7.15 BELFOR

7.15.1 BELFOR Company Details

7.15.2 BELFOR Business Overview

7.15.3 BELFOR Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.15.4 BELFOR Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 BELFOR Recent Development

7.16 Pacific Flood Restoration

7.16.1 Pacific Flood Restoration Company Details

7.16.2 Pacific Flood Restoration Business Overview

7.16.3 Pacific Flood Restoration Construction Drying Services Introduction

7.16.4 Pacific Flood Restoration Revenue in Construction Drying Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Pacific Flood Restoration Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

