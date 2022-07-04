Global Natural Language Processing and Recognition Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Natural Language Processing and Recognition market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Natural Language Processing and Recognition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Facial Expression Recognition

Speech and Voice Recognition

Gesture and Posture Recognition

Segment by Application

Medical Emergency

Marketing and Advertising

Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

Entertainment and Consumer Electronics

Others

By Company

Apple

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Affectiva

Beyond Verbal

Noldus Information Technology

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Language Processing and Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Facial Expression Recognition

1.2.3 Speech and Voice Recognition

1.2.4 Gesture and Posture Recognition

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Natural Language Processing and Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical Emergency

1.3.3 Marketing and Advertising

1.3.4 Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

1.3.5 Entertainment and Consumer Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Natural Language Processing and Recognition Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Natural Language Processing and Recognition Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Natural Language Processing and Recognition Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Natural Language Processing and Recognition Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Natural Language Processing and Recognition Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Natural Language Processing and Recognition Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Natural Language Processing and Recognition Industry Trends

2.3.2 Natural Language Processing and Recognition Market Drivers

2.3.3 Natural

