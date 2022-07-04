Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Digital Identity Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Identity Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Biometrics

Non-biometrics

Segment by Application

Bank

Retail and Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Energy and Utility

Others

By Company

NEC

Samsung SDS

Thales Group

GBG

Telus

IDEMIA

Tessi

ForgeRock

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Biometrics

1.2.3 Non-biometrics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Bank

1.3.3 Retail and Commerce

1.3.4 Government and Defense

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

1.3.7 Energy and Utility

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Digital Identity Solutions Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Digital Identity Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Digital Identity Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Digital Identity Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Digital Identity Solutions Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Digital Identity Solutions Industry Trends

2.3.2 Digital Identity Solutions Market Drivers

2.3.3 Digital Identity Solutions Market Challenges

2.3.4 Digital Identity Solutions Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Identity Solutions Players by Revenue

