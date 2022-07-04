Global Data Science Platform Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Data Science Platform Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Science Platform Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud Based
On-premises
Segment by Application
Marketing
Sales
Logistics
Finance and Accounting
Customer Support
Others
By Company
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Alphabet
Altair Engineering
Alteryx
MathWorks
SAS Institute
RapidMiner
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Data Science Platform Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud Based
1.2.3 On-premises
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Data Science Platform Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Marketing
1.3.3 Sales
1.3.4 Logistics
1.3.5 Finance and Accounting
1.3.6 Customer Support
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Data Science Platform Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Data Science Platform Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Data Science Platform Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Data Science Platform Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Data Science Platform Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Data Science Platform Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Data Science Platform Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Data Science Platform Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Data Science Platform Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Data Science Platform Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Data Science Platform Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Data Science Platfo
