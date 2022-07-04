Auto Tire Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Auto Tire Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Auto Tire Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Auto Tire market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Auto Tire market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Auto Tire market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Auto Tire market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Auto Tire Market Segment by Type

OE Tire

Replacement Tire

Auto Tire Market Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the Auto Tire market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bridgestone

GoodYear

Continental

Michelin

Sumitomo

Hankook

Pirelli

Yokohama

Zhongce Rubber

Toyo Tire Corporation

Cooper Tire

Apollo Tyres

KUMHO TIRES

Linglong Tire

MRF

Cheng Shin Rubber(Maxxis)

Sailun Group

Nokian Tyres

Triangle Tire Group

JK TYRE

AEOLUS TYRE

Giti

Nexen Tire

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Auto Tire consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Auto Tire market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Auto Tire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auto Tire with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Auto Tire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Auto Tire Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Auto Tire Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Auto Tire Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Auto Tire Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Auto Tire Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Auto Tire Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Auto Tire Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Auto Tire Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Auto Tire Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Auto Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Auto Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Auto Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Auto Tire Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Auto Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Auto Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Auto Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Auto Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Auto Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Auto Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bridgestone

7.1.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bridgestone Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bridgestone Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bridgestone Auto Tire Products Offered

7.1.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

7.2 GoodYear

7.2.1 GoodYear Corporation Information

7.2.2 GoodYear Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GoodYear Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GoodYear Auto Tire Products Offered

7.2.5 GoodYear Recent Development

7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Continental Corporation Information

7.3.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Continental Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Continental Auto Tire Products Offered

7.3.5 Continental Recent Development

7.4 Michelin

7.4.1 Michelin Corporation Information

7.4.2 Michelin Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Michelin Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Michelin Auto Tire Products Offered

7.4.5 Michelin Recent Development

7.5 Sumitomo

7.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sumitomo Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sumitomo Auto Tire Products Offered

7.5.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

7.6 Hankook

7.6.1 Hankook Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hankook Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hankook Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hankook Auto Tire Products Offered

7.6.5 Hankook Recent Development

7.7 Pirelli

7.7.1 Pirelli Corporation Information

7.7.2 Pirelli Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Pirelli Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Pirelli Auto Tire Products Offered

7.7.5 Pirelli Recent Development

7.8 Yokohama

7.8.1 Yokohama Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yokohama Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yokohama Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yokohama Auto Tire Products Offered

7.8.5 Yokohama Recent Development

7.9 Zhongce Rubber

7.9.1 Zhongce Rubber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zhongce Rubber Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Zhongce Rubber Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Zhongce Rubber Auto Tire Products Offered

7.9.5 Zhongce Rubber Recent Development

7.10 Toyo Tire Corporation

7.10.1 Toyo Tire Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toyo Tire Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Toyo Tire Corporation Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Toyo Tire Corporation Auto Tire Products Offered

7.10.5 Toyo Tire Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Cooper Tire

7.11.1 Cooper Tire Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cooper Tire Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Cooper Tire Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Cooper Tire Auto Tire Products Offered

7.11.5 Cooper Tire Recent Development

7.12 Apollo Tyres

7.12.1 Apollo Tyres Corporation Information

7.12.2 Apollo Tyres Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Apollo Tyres Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Apollo Tyres Products Offered

7.12.5 Apollo Tyres Recent Development

7.13 KUMHO TIRES

7.13.1 KUMHO TIRES Corporation Information

7.13.2 KUMHO TIRES Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 KUMHO TIRES Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 KUMHO TIRES Products Offered

7.13.5 KUMHO TIRES Recent Development

7.14 Linglong Tire

7.14.1 Linglong Tire Corporation Information

7.14.2 Linglong Tire Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Linglong Tire Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Linglong Tire Products Offered

7.14.5 Linglong Tire Recent Development

7.15 MRF

7.15.1 MRF Corporation Information

7.15.2 MRF Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 MRF Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 MRF Products Offered

7.15.5 MRF Recent Development

7.16 Cheng Shin Rubber(Maxxis)

7.16.1 Cheng Shin Rubber(Maxxis) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cheng Shin Rubber(Maxxis) Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cheng Shin Rubber(Maxxis) Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cheng Shin Rubber(Maxxis) Products Offered

7.16.5 Cheng Shin Rubber(Maxxis) Recent Development

7.17 Sailun Group

7.17.1 Sailun Group Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sailun Group Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sailun Group Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sailun Group Products Offered

7.17.5 Sailun Group Recent Development

7.18 Nokian Tyres

7.18.1 Nokian Tyres Corporation Information

7.18.2 Nokian Tyres Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Nokian Tyres Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Nokian Tyres Products Offered

7.18.5 Nokian Tyres Recent Development

7.19 Triangle Tire Group

7.19.1 Triangle Tire Group Corporation Information

7.19.2 Triangle Tire Group Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Triangle Tire Group Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Triangle Tire Group Products Offered

7.19.5 Triangle Tire Group Recent Development

7.20 JK TYRE

7.20.1 JK TYRE Corporation Information

7.20.2 JK TYRE Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 JK TYRE Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 JK TYRE Products Offered

7.20.5 JK TYRE Recent Development

7.21 AEOLUS TYRE

7.21.1 AEOLUS TYRE Corporation Information

7.21.2 AEOLUS TYRE Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 AEOLUS TYRE Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 AEOLUS TYRE Products Offered

7.21.5 AEOLUS TYRE Recent Development

7.22 Giti

7.22.1 Giti Corporation Information

7.22.2 Giti Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Giti Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Giti Products Offered

7.22.5 Giti Recent Development

7.23 Nexen Tire

7.23.1 Nexen Tire Corporation Information

7.23.2 Nexen Tire Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Nexen Tire Auto Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Nexen Tire Products Offered

7.23.5 Nexen Tire Recent Development

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

