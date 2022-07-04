Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Mechanical Fastening
Adhesive Bonding
Welding
Segment by Application
Commercial Use
Residential Use
By Company
Dukane
Herrmann Ultrasonics
Emerson
Leister Technologies
DRADER Manufacturing Industries
Imeco Machine
Wegener Welding
Seelye
Bielomatik Leuze
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mechanical Fastening
1.2.3 Adhesive Bonding
1.2.4 Welding
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Use
1.3.3 Residential Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Industry Trends
2.3.2 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Drivers
2.3.3 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Challenges
2.3.4 Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Plastic Pipe Jointing and Welding Players by
